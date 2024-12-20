New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A Delhi court has issued a showcause notice to two police officials explaining why departmental action should not be initiated against them for a serious lapse leading to the destruction of evidence.

Additional sessions judge Dhirendra Rana was hearing a case registered by the Shahbad Dairy police station under IPC's Sections 326A (acid attack), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc.) and 342 (wrongful confinement), among others.

The case is at the stage of examination of prosecution witnesses.

In its December 13 order, the court said, "Perusal of the record reveals that despite the fact that spots of acid were found by the crime team on the mattress of the bed on which the victim was sitting at the time of the incident, first investigating officer (IO) sub-inspector (SI) Sandeep had not seized the same."

It was only at a later stage, the mattress and saree of the victim were seized by the second IO, SI Ved Parkash, it said.

"Therefore, issue a show cause notice to IO SI Sandeep and IO SI Ved Parkash to explain as to why departmental action be not initiated against them for the serious lapse on their part which resulted in destruction of the evidence in this case," said ASJ Rana.

After the court was informed one of the accused, Rakesh, had died, it sought the death verification report from the prosecution.

The matter was posted on February 28, 2025.

According to the complainant, she was wrongfully confined and beaten by her husband and in-laws, who also administered her some acid-like substance, causing permanent damage to her left eye.

The FIR alleged the complainant's in-laws pinned her, wrapped a cloth around her neck and thrashed her following which her husband forcibly administered the acid-like substance in her mouth on June 17, 2018.

