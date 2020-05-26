India News | COVID-19: GAIL Provides Masks, PPE Kits to Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 26 (ANI): In order to fight the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttarkashi district has received a thousand masks and 575 pieces of PPE kits.

"GAIL has handed over 1 thousand washable/reusable cotton masks and 575 pieces of PPE kit to fight the virus," District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan said.

According to the official data, the state has reported 317 COVID-19 cases with three deaths so far. (ANI)

