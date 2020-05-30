India News | COVID-19: Lockdown Violators in Indore Made to Do Sit-ups for Loafing Around

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): In order to punish those who were out on streets unnecessarily during the lockdown, Madhya Pradesh police made them do sit-ups in Indore on Friday.

These people were made to do sit-ups in full public view.

As many as 87 new COVID-19 cases were found in Indore on Friday, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia. The total number of cases in the district has climbed to 3,431, including 1,775 who have been discharged.

After three more deaths due to coronavirus, the district's death toll has reached 129.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 is slated to end on Sunday. (ANI)

