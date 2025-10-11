Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 11 (ANI): Kerala BJP leader Anoop Antony Joseph claimed on Sunday that both the CPM and Congress are plotting a conspiracy to destroy the Sabarimala temple.

Speaking on the Sabarimala gold theft issue, Anoop Antony Joseph stated that it had been carried out with the knowledge of the Devaswom Board.

"The CPM and the Congress have been plotting a conspiracy to destroy the temple. It was done with the knowledge of the Devaswom minister and the Devaswom board. Everything is linked to CM Pinarayi Vijayan directly," Joseph told ANI.

He further demanded a comprehensive investigation with active participation of the Central agencies, and also demanded the resignation of VN Vasavan, Devaswom board minister.

"The BJP demands that first, the investigation should be comprehensive. The Central agency has to come in on that kind of investigation. Devaswom board minister, VN Vasavan, should resign immediately," he said.

Meanwhile, Devaswom Board Minister VS Vasavan stated that vigilance inquiry had found lapses at the official level and the government had faith in the judiciary.

"Everyone responsible for this incident must be exposed, and no culprit should escape justice. The government has full faith in the judiciary. What has taken place is nothing short of theft, and there can be no justification for it," Vasavan told reporters. (ANI)

