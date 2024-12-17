By Rajnish Singh

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has set up a security camp in Gundam village, a region previously known as a Naxal stronghold. This camp, which includes a medical facility, is providing essential healthcare services to the local villagers.

The medical camp has proven to be a lifeline for the community, offering much-needed medical support in an area long deprived of healthcare services. Before its establishment, villagers faced significant challenges in accessing treatment for various illnesses due to the absence of nearby hospitals.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar Sani, a CRPF jawan undergoing treatment for Malaria, said, "The facility is free for both CRPF jawans and villagers. In emergencies, villagers are brought here by ambulance. Malaria treatment is most common."

He further explained, "People often suffer from fever for 2-3 days without knowing the cause. After medical check-ups, they realize they have Malaria. Even in emergency cases, like deliveries, the doctor arrives promptly. We handle 3-4 such cases daily, and all medicines and treatments are free of charge for CRPF jawans."

Karti Nanda, a Gundam village resident being treated for Malaria, said, "I've been here for three days. The medicines are effective, and all costs are covered by the CRPF."

Dr Adil Aziz, a CRPF doctor treating patients from surrounding villages, said, "The medical facilities are available to both civilians and jawans. Since we started this hospital, every camp has included a hospital and a field hospital. Civilians have greatly benefited. We admit, treat, and care for their nutrition. The villagers have expressed positive feedback since the opening of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Gundam. People, young and old, come here for treatment,"

Dr Aziz also explained, "We often see skin infections. Regular visits allow patients to benefit from CRPF medical services. This area was once a Naxal stronghold, but since the camp opened, the Naxals have retreated, and locals have begun coming forward for help. We've almost covered all the villages, providing essential services, including medicines."

"Malaria, a common ailment here, has been a significant concern. People had no access to treatment before, but now we are making strides in nearly eliminating it. However, since it remains an epidemic, full eradication will take time," he added.

The medical camp has become vital for treating Malaria and other common ailments, which had previously gone untreated, often leading to severe health complications. Now, villagers receive prompt treatment and proper diagnoses, improving their quality of life significantly.

The CRPF's initiative in Gundam addresses a critical gap in healthcare, offering timely services. The camp demonstrates how the security forces are not only combatting insurgency but also earning the trust of the local population through humanitarian efforts.

This initiative, part of a broader strategy, reflects the government's multi-pronged approach to tackling both security and development issues in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected areas.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the FOB at Gundam, reaffirming the government's commitment to addressing Naxalism and enhancing life in these regions. Gundam, once a Naxal training hub, has been under CRPF control since February 14 this year, marking a significant victory in the battle against insurgency.

Gundam is located just 10 kilometres from Puwarti, the hometown of Maoist leader Madvi Hidma. Hidma, the youngest member of the CPI (Maoist) central committee, has been linked to several deadly attacks, including the 2010 Dantewada massacre and the 2017 Sukma attack. Despite a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head, he remains at large.

The establishment of the CRPF camp in Gundam signifies a strategic effort to reclaim territory and rebuild trust with the local population. Through initiatives like the medical camp, the security forces aim to win the hearts of the people while weakening the influence of Naxal groups in the region.(ANI)

