Grok Vision is rolled out for iOS users for testing, and it works with the Grok voice mode, allowing the users to get the details of the objects in the camera. The users can ask xAI's Grok chatbot about any real-world objects. Grok voice mode with camera access (Grok Vision) works when the user points out something and asks, "What am I looking at?". The Vision feature on iOS will analyse real-world objects, texts and environments to offer information about them. Elon Musk, seeing this post, responded, "Try Grok Vision". xAI Hiring Alert: Elon Musk’s AI Company Looking for Product Engineers To Build Next-Gen Grok Studio, Offering Annual Salary up to USD 4,40,000; Check Details.

Grok Vision Rolled Out for iOS, Elon Musk Reacted

