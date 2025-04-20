Chelsea will be facing Fulham in an away tie this evening, with the Blues looking to keep their hopes of a top-four place alive. Enzo Maresca’s men are currently seventh in the points table with 54 points from 32 games played. With teams like Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Manchester City all battling it out for a place in the Champions League next season. Opponents Fulham are 9th in the standings and with just two victories in their last five league fixtures, they are not in the best of form heading into this one. Fulham versus Chelsea will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on JioHotstar from 6:30 PM IST. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated: Newcastle United Jump To Third Spot in Standings, Liverpool Remain League Leaders.

Harry Wilson and Reiss Nelson will be the two players missing out for Fulham due to injuries. Raul Jimenez will lead the attack with former Manchester United playmaker Andreas Pereira as the no 10. Alex Iwobi and Ryan Sessegnon will be deployed on the wings and the duo can create chances for the away side by utilising their pace.

Nicolas Jackson will lead the attack for the Blues with Cole Palmer as the playmaker behind him. Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto will be utilised as the traditional wingers, while there is no looking beyond Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo for the two central midfield positions. Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill should be part of the central defensive unit. Enzo Fernandez Grabs Winner As Chelsea Beat Tottenham Hotspur To Climb to Fourth Spot in Premier League 2024–25 Points Table.

When is Fulham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Fulham are set to take on Chelsea in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 20. The Fulham vs Chelsea IPL 2025 match will be played at Craven Cottage in Fulham and it will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Fulham vs Chelsea live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fulham vs Chelsea, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Fulham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Fulham vs Chelsea live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Fulham at home are a quality side and they could ring in a surprise here with a win.

