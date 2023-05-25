New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the recommendation for designating additional district judge-II (West), Tis Hazari courts, as the presiding officer of Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Authority, said a statement from LG office on Thursday.

The LARR Authority ensures speedy disposal of disputes relating to land acquisition, compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement.

The designation of ADJ-II as presiding officer of LARR Authority has been done under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The Act which came into effect from January 1, 2014, requires formation of one or more LARR authorities.

The recommendation for designating ADJ-II, Tis Hazari, as presiding officer of LARR Authority was made by the Chief Justice and judges of the Delhi High Court, said the statement.

A notification for constitution of the LARR Authority consisting of presiding officer for Delhi was issued on August 1, 2017, it said.

According to RFCTLARR Act, a person is to be appointed as the Presiding Officer, LARR Authority if he is or has been a district judge or has been a qualified legal practitioner for no less than seven years, it added.

