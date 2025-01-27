New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday arrested two accused in connection with a charred body found in Ghazipur.

Police reported that a body was discovered in a mangled condition inside a car early yesterday morning. Initially unidentifiable, it was later confirmed to be the charred remains of a woman.

The charred body was discovered in Ghazipur, leading to a police investigation that ultimately resulted in the arrest of the two accused.

DCP East Abhishek Dhania told ANI, that the body was completely burnt and yet to be identified, however, forensic evidence estimated the victim's age as 20-35 years.

"We received a PCR call at around 4:10 am informing about a burnt body. On reaching the spot, we found the body completely burnt and the body has yet not been identified... Based on forensic evidence, it can be said that the deceased is between 20-35 years of age. Four teams are investigating...," he said. (ANI)

