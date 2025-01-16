New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, released their fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. With this list, the party has confirmed a total of 68 candidates for the election.

BJP's Shikha Rai will be contesting against state minister of health and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and Congress' Garvit Singhvi for the Greater Kailash constituency.

The Babarpur constituency is another notable seat, where Minister and incumbent MLA, Gopal Rai, will be contesting against BJP's Anil Vashishth and Congress' Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan.

The party has also fielded Ravinder Kumar from the Bawana (SC) constituency; Poonam Sharma from Wazipur; Bhuvan Tanwar from Delhi Cantt; Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar; Ravikant Ujjain from Trilokpuri (SC); Sanjay Goyal from Shahdara; Praveen Nimesh from Gokalpur (SC).

Congratulating the candidates, the Delhi BJP posted the list.

"The BJP Central Election Committee has given its approval to the following names in its fourth list for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025," the post read.

Meanwhile, the triangular electoral contest between Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party for the Delhi Assembly elections has intensified, with Arvind Kejriwal launching a scathing attack on both the central-led and Maharashtra BJP, accusing them of being unable to provide security to people despite their 'double engine' government.

Earlier, the BJP fielded some of its heavyweights in the fray, including Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, and former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.

Parvesh Verma, a former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, will give fight to Kejriwal on the New Delhi seat. Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit from the seat.

BJP has fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji against Atishi.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress.

Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)

