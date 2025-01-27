New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party ( BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari campaigned in Shiv Vihar and urged people to vote for the party's candidate, Mohan Singh Bisht, in the upcoming Delhi Elections.

Tiwari emphasized that Mustafabad's support will be crucial for BJP's success in forming the next government in Delhi. He likened the results of this election to the recent Maharashtra elections, signalling a strong showing by the party.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "This Shiv Vihar rally is an example of how Mustafabad will contribute a strong seat to BJP forming the government in Delhi...We are requesting everyone to benefit from the policies promised by PM Narendra Modi by helping Mohan Singh Bisht win... The results of this election will be just like Maharashtra elections."

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi claimed that the people of Delhi will chase away Aam Admi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, paving the way for the BJP to regain power.

The elections will be held on February 5. The counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 Assembly seats in the National Capital.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

