New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Moments before filing his nomination from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma on Wednesday offered prayers at several temples, including Gauri Shankar temple, Valmiki temple and Hanuman temple.

Speaking to ANI, Verma exuded confidence and said that his contender and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is going to lose the elections whereas the BJP will form its government on February 8.

The BJP New Delhi candidate added that he went to temples to take blessings before filing nomination.

"I went to Hanuman temple and Gouri Shankar temple and now have come to Valmiki temple, I have come here to take blessings before filing nominations. I hope I can work for the people of the New Delhi assembly constitution. Arvind Kejriwal is going to lose, not only in New Delhi assembly but in whole Delhi and BJP is going to form its government on 8th February and this is why he has lost his calm. Residents of New Delhi has told me that they are not going to vote Kejriwal and he will slip on the third position..." Verma told ANI.

Taking to social media post on X, Verma said that with these blessings he will dedicate his journey to the service and development of Delhi.

"Har Har Mahadev. On the auspicious time of nomination, took blessings of Mahadev and Mother Gauri at Gauri Shankar temple located at Chandni Chowk. With his blessings, this journey will be dedicated to the service and development of Delhi. Your love, support and blessings will strengthen this resolve," he posted on X.

Parvesh Verma will file his nomination today from the New Delhi assembly constituency for the assembly polls scheduled for February 5. He is contesting against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Parvesh Verma is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. His political career began when he contested the Mehrauli Vidhan Sabha constituency in the 2013 assembly election, which he won by defeating the incumbent MLA Yoganand Shastri. He then went on to win the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 general elections. In 2019, Verma won a second term as MP from West Delhi.

As the polling date nears, AAP and BJP have started targeting each other. On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the upcoming Assembly polls would uncover the long-standing alliance between Congress and BJP, describing it as a "jugalbandi." (ANI)

