New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Delhi recorded its coldest night of the season so far, with the nighttime temperature dipping to 11.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The city, covered in a blanket of fog and chilly winds, saw a daytime maximum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius.

This was an increase from Tuesday's recorded temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

The second coldest night of the season was recorded on Monday, with a temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, compared to 16.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 84 per cent and 63 per cent during the day, according to the weather department.

The IMD has forecast moderate fog for Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

