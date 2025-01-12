Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Devotees on Sunday take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj ahead of MahaKumbh 2025. The city continues to experience cold conditions and fog engulfed the city.

Visuals showed the Triveni Sangam area covered in fog.

A devotee, Hemlata Tiwari told ANI "It is extremely cold here but we are enjoying a lot. Devotees from all across the country come here. I am very happy that I got this opportunity..."

A devotee, Arun Pandey stated that several people belonging to different parts of the country have gathered here. "Sanatana gives us the strength to fight this cold weather. We have come here only because of the blessings of the almighty. We took a holy dip here in Prayagraj...."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police has established a multi-layered security system around the Prayagraj district. The initiative, dubbed "impenetrable security Chakravyuh," aims to ensure the safety of millions of devotees expected to attend the event, said the police.

Over 1,000 police personnel, including 71 inspectors, 234 sub-inspectors, and 645 constables, have been deployed to man 102 checkpoints along seven routes connecting Prayagraj district to neighbouring districts.

In addition, 113 Home Guards/PRD jawans and three sections of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) are also part of the security detail. Advanced surveillance equipment, including 5 Vajra vehicles, 10 drones, and 4 anti-sabotage teams, are monitoring the routes 24/7 to detect and prevent any potential threats.

Police have deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras in and around the Maha Kumbh campsite area to enhance security.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event.

During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

