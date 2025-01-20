New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Ahead of Republic Day 2025, DGP Punjab police Gaurav Yadav on Monday visited Amritsar and held a law and order review meeting with the police officers of Commissionerate Amritsar and the border districts of Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar Rural and Tarn Taran, said police.

The focus of the review was on counter-terror operations, action against drug-trafficking and action against organised crime. The police and security arrangements were reviewed and suitable instructions were given to maintain peace and harmony by police presence at all important places, domination operations and other preventive and detective measures, said the police.

The meeting was attended by Special DGP Internal Security, ADGP Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), ADGP Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, DIG Border Range, SSPs, and all the gazetted officers of the border districts, added the police.

Earlier, BSF Punjab Frontier recovered two drones, including one hexacopter and one heroin packet, across the border in three different incidents, BSF said in a press release on Sunday.

In a major breakthrough, acting on intelligence provided by the BSF's intelligence wing, BSF troops seized two drones and one heroin packet from three different locations on Saturday.

The BSF said that during a joint search with Punjab police, the joint team successfully recovered one DJI Mavic Classic 3 drone, which collided with a wall of a house and fell near the village of Malikpur, district Gurdaspur.

During a joint search with Punjab police, troops recovered one assembled hexacopter from a farming field adjacent to the village Lodhi Gujar of district Amritsar. The weight of the recovered hexacopter is approximately 20.590 kg.

In the third incident, police recovered one packet suspected to be heroin (gross weight - 558 grams) from the farming field adjacent to village Wan of district Tarn Taran. The packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and a copper wire loop found attached to it indicates a possible case of drone dropping. (ANI)

