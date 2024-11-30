New Delhi [India] November 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Textiles that the finest handloom and handicraft, 'Master Creations' will be held from the 10th of December to December 15, 2024, at the Dilli Haat, INA Market, New Delhi.

This Master Creation will be a celebration of India's rich and diverse culture of heritage and craftsmanship. Visitors will have a great opportunity to explore the heritage and diverse range of handcrafted materials sarees, shawls, stoles, hand-printed fabrics, embroidered clothing, carpets, rugs, curtains, home decor items like wooden furniture, pottery, metalware, decorative lamps, jewellery, leather goods and more. Each store will feature unique creations by all the artists, offering a unqine blend of India's culture and traditional and contemporary art forms. Among all 157 participants who will set up a stall to showcase their products, 11 Padma Awardees, 18 Shilp Guru Awardees, 22 Sant Kabir Awardees, 113 National Awardees, and 3 National Merit Certificate holders will also showcase their skills and sell their creations of India's culture and traditions at this event.

Ministry of Textile invites all the handloom and handicraft artist enthusiasts to join at Dilli Haat to celebrate the artistic and craftsmanship of India's talented artisans & weavers to engage in preserving the rich cultural heritage of our nation.

The visitors can see live demonstrations of weavers & artisans at work as they create beautiful fabrics & handicrafts, this event will cover a lot of cultural performances like traditional music and dance performances that reflect India's vibrant culture. The visitors also can enjoy a variety of food stalls serving delicious regional cuisines from various parts of India. There will be in total of 157 stalls that can be enjoyed by all the visitors visiting the 'Master Creations'. The timings will be from 10:30 AM to 9:00 PM daily. (ANI)

