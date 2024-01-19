New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Directorate of Estates on Friday sent a team of officials to evict former TMC MP Mahua Moitra from her government accommodation, an official said.

Earlier this week, the DoE issued an eviction notice to Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month.

"A team has been sent to evict the TMC leader from the government bungalow allotted to her as an MP," an official told PTI.

On Thursday, Moitra failed to get any relief from the Delhi High Court which refused to stay the DoE notice and asked her to vacate the government bungalow.

Justice Girish Kathpalia said no specific rule has been brought before the court which dealt with the eviction of MPs from government accommodation after they cease to be lawmakers.

