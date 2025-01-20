New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen account balances amounting to Rs 30 lakh in the bank accounts linked to Saurabh Sharma, retired constable of the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department, and others, the agency said on Monday.

The agency has also seized unexplained cash of Rs 12 lakh and silver weighing 9.9 kgs valued around Rs 9.17 lakh, along with digital devices and copies of property documents.

The agency's action came during searches conducted by its Bhopal division on January 17 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at various premises situated in Bhopal and Gwalior districts of Madhya Pradesh and in Pune (Maharashtra) in the matter of Saurabh Sharma and others.

Earlier, searches were also conducted by ED Bhopal in this case on December 27 last year.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) registered by Lokayukta, Special Police Establishment Bhopal, under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Saurabh Sharma.

"Scrutiny of the FIR revealed that Saurabh Sharma has amassed disproportionate assets worth crores of rupees in the name of his family members and associated firms and companies," said the agency. (ANI)

