Jin, who is a member of the K-pop boy group BTS, is releasing his second solo album titled "Echo". The highly anticipated follow-up arrives just six months after his solo debut "Happy" and marks a significant milestone as he continues his artistic evolution into 2025. BTS’ Jin Confirmed to Make Solo Comeback in May 2025 with New Album; BIGHIT MUSIC to Drop More Details Soon.

A press statement read, “Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, ‘Echo’ offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity”, reports Variety. It further mentioned, “Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry”.

Jin ‘Echo’ Promotion Schedule

As per Variety, beyond his musical endeavours, the multi-hyphenate star has been expanding his entertainment portfolio with a standout appearance in Netflix’s Korean variety series Kian’s Bizarre B&B. The show features Jin co-managing an eccentric bed-and-breakfast on South Korea’s picturesque Ulleungdo island alongside Korean webtoon artist Kian84 and SNL Korea star Ji Ye-eun. ‘Echo’ will release worldwide on all major streaming platforms on May 16, with additional album details expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Jin, born Kim Seok-jin, first rose to global prominence as a member of BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean group that has redefined the boundaries of pop music since their 2013 debut. BTS V’s Portrait Rights Violated? BigHit Demands Chuncheon City To Remove Kim Taehyung’s Photo From Market Promotions.

His previous solo works, including "Awake", "Epiphany", and "Moon", have showcased his distinct vocal colour and emotional range. In 2022, he collaborated with Coldplay on "The Astronaut". The announcement of ‘Echo’ comes during an active period for the performer, who represented South Korea as a torchbearer in last year’s Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay before releasing his debut solo album "Happy".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).