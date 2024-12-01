Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), along with Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the special session of the eighth Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the State Legislative Assembly Hall, Itanagar.

Expressing gratitude for the Vice President's participation, the Governor, on Saturday, said that Jagdeep Dhankhar embodies the highest ideals of democracy. He emphasized Dhankhar's role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha and representing a beacon of impartiality and fairness in the parliamentary system.

He said that the leadership of the Vice President reinforces the principles of justice, equity, and decorum that form the bedrock of our democracy.

The Governor further stated, "Arunachal Pradesh, India's easternmost state, symbolises the nation's commitment to democracy even in remote regions."

"The State reflects India's democratic strength, thriving despite geographical remoteness, cultural diversity, and unique challenges. While progress has been made, challenges like connectivity, education, healthcare, and civic participation persist. Efforts are focused on inclusive development to achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Arunachal' and a 'Viksit Bharat,' aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aspirations," he added.

Highlighting the historical background of the state and its Legislative Assembly, the Governor shared that the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is the first paperless one in the Northeast, equipped with IT-enabled facilities.

The Assembly library houses over 13,227 books, accessible to members, officials, and students. The Assembly Museum preserves the State's legislative history with 3D sculptures, paintings, and archives of past leaders.

"The 'Know Your Assembly' initiative invites students state-wide to learn about its functions, fostering awareness of democratic processes and governance," the Governor added.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Assembly Speaker, Ministers, and MLAs were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

