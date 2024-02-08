By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): A total of 58 Rajya Sabha members--including eight Central Ministers, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda--will retire by the first week of May this year.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, Dharmendra Pradhan, V Murleedharan, Narayan Rane, Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Ashwini Vaishnaw are the eight ministers who will retire by April 2-3, along with 47 other MPs, including Manmohan Singh and Nadda.

Of the 58 MPs, one will retire on February 23, 55 by April 2-3 and two, including Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, against whom the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday issued summons in a money laundering case months after the Income Tax Department seized Rs 351.8 crore cash from his premises, by May 3.

Among those retiring are 28 MPs from the BJP, 11 from Congress, four from Trinamool Congress, four from Bharat Rashtra Samithi, two each from Biju Janata Dal, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United), and one each from YSRCP, Shiv Sena, NCP, Telugu Desam Party, and Sikkim Democratic Front.

Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan, BJP's Anil Baluni and Prakash Javadekar, and BJD's Amar Patnaik are among those leaders retiring from the Rajya Sabha.

The retirement of these MPs and the outcome of the upcoming general elections will impact the representation each party will have in the Upper House during the next Lok Sabha term.

Presently, the BJP has 93 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, 30 MPs in Congress, 13 in the Trinamool Congress, and six nominated members, among others, in a house of 239 with six vacancies. (ANI)

