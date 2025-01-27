Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray for his comments on workers and leaders quitting the party to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Shinde said the Mahayuti alliance would win the forthcoming elections to local self bodies with a good majority in view of the "influx" of workers from other parties.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials Donald Trump for First Time After Later's Inauguration, Congratulates Him on 'Historic Win', Says 'India-US Committed to Trusted Partnership'.

"Comments of Aaditya Thackeray on those leaving the party were unwarranted. They (Sena UBT) should introspect instead of indulging in such things. These people whom Aaditya Thackeray termed gutter will show Sena (UBT) its place," Shinde said and accused Aaditya of insulting women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)