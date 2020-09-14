Lucknow, Sep 14 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has contracted coronavirus and undergoing treatment at the Lucknow's SGPGI hospital, his grandson and state minister Sandeep Singh said on Monday.

The UP Technical and Medical Education disclosed this on his Twitter handle and prayed for the 88-year-old BJP leader's recovery.

“I pray to Lord Ram for your speedy recovery. Our best wishes are with you," Sandeep tweeted referring to the former state chief minister.

Sources too confirmed that the veteran BJP leader has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences of Lucknow.

