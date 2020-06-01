India News | Fire Breaks out at Nirman Bhawan

New Delhi, June 1 (PTI) A minor fire broke out on the fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan in Central Delhi on Monday morning, the Delhi Fire Services said.

No injuries have been reported, they said.

A call was received at 9 am about the blaze and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was doused within 15 minutes.

The fire started in a printer placed in a room located on the fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan, said an official from the DFS.

The Nirman Bhawan houses the Urban Development ministry.

