Raisen (MP), Jan 19 (PTI) A team from the forest department was attacked by a group of people after they stopped them from digging an illegal borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, an official said on Sunday.

An employee of the forest department was seriously injured in the attack that occurred in the forest of Sehatganj, around 20 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday evening, sub-divisional officer (SDO) Sudhir Patel said.

The official said deputy ranger Sarjan Singh Meena and forest guard Shriram Saryam arrived at the spot after being alerted about the digging of an illegal borewell on forest land.

He said the alleged accused, Aman Sharma, and his associates attacked the forest personnel with sticks and iron rods, and Saryam sustained a serious head injury in the attack.

The accused also vandalised Saryam's motorcycle, he said. Saryam was referred to the district hospital in Raisen for treatment, the official said, adding that a case has been registered Sharma and 12 others at Kharbai police post.

The SDO said this is the third such attack on the forest team in the area in the last six months.

