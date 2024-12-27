New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The body of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reached his residence late Thursday night from AIIMS and would be placed for the public to pay their last respects.

The 92-year-old former two-time prime minster died on Thursday night at AIIMS, where he was rushed in the late evening.

The body of the former prime minister was embalmed by doctors at AIIMS.

