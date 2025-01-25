Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 25 (PTI) In another case of alleged sexual abuse involving a minor girl in Pathanamthitta district, the police arrested four individuals on Saturday.

The Adoor police have registered nine cases based on the statement of a 17-year-old girl and arrested four people in connection with four of these cases, according to a release issued by the police.

District Police Chief V G Vinod Kumar stated that a total of eight accused have been identified, and orders have been given to arrest all of them soon.

The incident came to light during a counselling session conducted by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) at the girl's school.

According to the girl's statement, the first instance of alleged abuse was perpetrated by a resident of Adhikattukulangara. Later, the girl was sexually abused by friends, classmates, relatives, and others.

The incident occurred between April and September of last year, according to the police.

A teacher learned about the matter from the school counsellor and informed the Principal, who then alerted the Child Welfare Committee. Following this, the Adoor police recorded the girl's statement the next day, the release said.

The arrested individuals were questioned in detail and produced in a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days, police added.

This case has been transferred to the Nooranadu police for further investigation, the release added.

Earlier this month, the police had arrested 57 of the 59 individuals accused in the alleged sexual abuse and gang rape of an 18-year-old Dalit girl over five years in Pathanamthitta district.

