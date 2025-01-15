Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Police launched an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday to remove illegal settlements on the land belonging to the Army in Vijaynagar area in Ghaziabad.

DCP City Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the anti-encroachment drive will continue till all the illegal settlements are removed from the area.

"In the Vijaynagar area - many people have encroached upon the land which belongs to the Army. We received a letter from the officials (of Army) to remove the encroachment and hence we began the anti-encroachment drive - it will continue till all the illegal settlements are removed from the area...," Singh told ANI.

Last year in December, a team from the Municipal Corporation was attacked in Lucknow during an anti-encroachment drive, as per a senior police official.

Amit Verma, the Joint Commissioner of Police of Lucknow said that the Municipal Corporation team was carrying out a campaign when some people attacked their team.

He added that the Municipal Corporation has registered a complaint, and based on it, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR).

Speaking to reporters, Amit Verma said, "The Municipal Corporation team was carrying out a campaign during which some people attacked their team. An FIR has been registered by the Municipal Corporation. The police will take action in this matter as soon as possible and strict action will be taken against those who are guilty in this..."The police are currently investigating the incident, and strict action will be taken against the individuals responsible. (ANI)

