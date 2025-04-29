Ranchi, Apr 29 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a girl in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place a few days back under Namkum police station area, but the father of the victim lodged an FIR on April 27.

"Based on the complaint, a team was set up and all three accused involved in the crime were arrested. They admitted their crime," Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sumit Kumar Agarwal said.

The accused were identified as Jagdish Swansi (20), Vishnu Munda (18) and Deepak Munda (19), according to a police statement.

Vishnu knew the victim and they were in touch on social media, Agarwal said.

As per the complaint, the girl was taken by Vishnu to a hilly area while she was returning from a market.

Vishnu's two associates were already present in the area. Then, all three accused committed the crime, he said.

