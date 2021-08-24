Panaji, Aug 24 (PTI) Around 1.5 lakh households in Goa will benefit from the scheme to provide 16,000 litres of water per month free from September, said state Public Works Department minister Deepak Pauskar on Tuesday.

The scheme was announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during his address at the Independence Day function here.

"Out of 3.18 lakh water connections, 1.5 lakh are using up to 16,000 litres every month. The government has worked out details of the scheme and will successfully implement it. Reservoirs in the state have enough water to cater to the entire population," Pauskar said.

The state requires 600 million litres of water per day (MLD), the minister added.

