Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 11 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin while replying to the motion of thanks to the governor address has strongly criticised Governor RN Ravi for not reading his annual address on the first day of assembly.

The Chief Minister also questioned the Opposition AIADMK whether they had guts to wear black dress condemning the governor for his act and the Union Government for not allocating funds to the state and against the New Education Policy.

Stalin also stressed that the law and order situation in the state is maintained well and peace acclaimed everywhere. He has also said he never received criticism as a dictator but as over democratic.

"In 2021 the present governor was appointed as the new governor. In 2022 governor gave a complete annual address without changing anything. But in the last three years he has been avoiding delivering address by saying some absurd reasons, everyone in this assembly knows that," Stalin said.

"Playing the Tamil Anthem (Tamil Nadu State song) during the start of the assembly session and playing the national anthem when the session concludes has been followed for many years and that is the tradition also. Even after clarifying this governor refused to give a speech. I think he is unable to accept the fact that Tamil Nadu is progressing. Being Chief Minister I can be a normal person. But this assembly has a centenary history. This assembly is formed with Crores of people's emotions. By not respecting this assembly tradition and not respecting people's thoughts he has brought shame to his position," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the Tamil Nadu Assembly has never seen a governor doing such acts with political intentions. "Hereafter also this assembly shouldn't see such acts."

Chief Minister also added, "We are not minding him ignoring us politically. Because DMK is the organization which boomed against boycotts, shaming and oppression. No one will criticise me as a dictator. Few criticise me as I am more democratic than being limited. This is my nature. Not only opposition I feel alliance partners can also protest. Protests are not wrong. Protest can be done in a permissible place, and we have given permission for protest if asked in proper time. Since we formed government we have permitted around 1 lakh protests."

Speaking about the Law and Order Situation Chief Minister clarified, "Police is functioning freely under my government. Actions are being taken against rowdyism. Rowdy-related murders, Murders, Rowdy related caste murders have become less. Peace has been maintained everywhere. Maximum crimes have been stopped. Even beyond this if crime happens criminals have been arrested immediately. No criminals are being saved by anyone. Whoever it is we are taking action. Many murders are because of family disputes, love affairs, money disputes, individual vendettas and arguments. Political murderers, love-related killings, and caste and religion-related murders have been stopped in the beginning under the DMK government. Tamil Nadu acts as the safest state in India."

Criticising the AIADMK for attending the session wearing a black address M K Stalin said, " When Opposition AIADMK came in black shirt I didn't get angry but I felt to laugh. Wearing a black shirt is your right I don't want to interfere in that. My question is why don't you have the guts to wear a black dress to condemn the governor who does not respect the State assembly which was elected by the people?

"I would have appreciated you if you had worn black dress condemning the Union Government for not allocating funds to Tamil Nadu when the state faced a natural disaster. I would have appreciated it wholeheartedly if you had worn a black dress condemning the Union Government's fascist Education policy which tries to destroy schools' education system with NEP and universities with UCG draft. From being in the ruling government you have been supportive of the BJP. I like to mention who runs backdoor politics doesn't have the moral right to wear a black dress," he said.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Union Government for showing discrimination in allocating funds following a natural disaster in the state.

Pointing out the important announcement Chief Minister mentioned, "To investigate sexual crime against women 7 special courts would be set up in districts like Madurai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy, Chennai and Chennai neighbourhood Special team would be formed lead by Additional District SP to investigate such cases required changes would be made in Tamil Nadu Prison Rules to stop pre-release of sexual assault accused in Prisons.

"At the cost of 3 thousand 750 crore various road works would be done in many district corporations and municipality. 3000 new buses would be procured to benefit people in public transportation. To fulfil poor people's needs in the next two years acquired lands would be repaired and new lands would be acquired to give 1 lakh house Pattas," he said.

MK Stalin also mentioned in the assembly that he is confident of DMK winning in next time and forming the government in consecutive term. (ANI)

