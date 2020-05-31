India News | Govt Likely to Allow Export of PPE Coveralls by June End

By Shailesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Government of India likely to allow the export of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Coveralls by June end according to industry sources.

Currently, India produces more than 5 lakhs PPE coveralls daily and the government on May 16 allowed export of all types of non-medical and non-surgical masks (cotton, silk, wool, knitted).

India has produced more than one crore PPE Coveralls and N-95 masks in the last two months.

On Saturday, Textile Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "Timely approval to National Technical Textiles Mission by Hon PM @narendramodi Ji helped our Nation become self-reliant in PPE coveralls & N-95 Masks - a Rs. 7000 crore industry ready to show the world New India's strength."

According to the Textile Ministry India has produced a total of 1.10 crore PPE Coveralls and 1.12 crore N-95 masks within the time period of two months.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Dr A Sakthivel told ANI on phone that last week AEPC has requested Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal as well as Textile minister to allow export of PPE kits.

He further added that both ministers has assured consider the request once the domestic requirement of PPEs are met. "There is a huge demand for the export of non medical and non surgical mask and the AEPC has already identified the international markets for these non-medical and non-surgical masks. The Council assures the Government that it will ensure exports of these items to the tune of $ 1 billion within the next three months," Dr Sakthivel added.

Lalit Thukral, Convenor, Apparel Export Promotion Council, Uttar Pradesh said "We urge government to please allow export of PPE kits also as now we are producing approx 5 lakh PPE kits daily."

"We request government to allow to export PPE kits, we are hope full that govt will allow to export PPE kits in third week of June," Thukral added.

He said that his company got an order of 50,000 reversible masks from Italy and is getting queries from countries like Germany, Japan, the US, and UK. PPE manufacturers from India are also getting enquires from countries like the US, Russia, Spain, Germany, Uganda, Nigeria, he added.

"Once our government allows export we will start taking orders of PPE kits," he said. (ANI)

