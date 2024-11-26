India News | 'Grounded Workers Will Be Made Office-bearers in State Congress'

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Congress is in the process of forming its new executive, with key meetings underway to ensure a strong and representative organizational structure. On the second day of deliberations, AICC Himachal Pradesh Congress co-incharges Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan held extensive discussions with state party leaders.

Emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and grassroots leadership, Chaudhary said strong and grounded workers in Himachal will be given a place in the party. "These workers will not only strengthen the Congress party but will also work tirelessly for the prosperity and development of the state," he said.

The meetings, aimed at gathering feedback and insights, saw the participation of the former chiefs of Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI, Kisan Congress, INTUC, and Seva Dal, among others. Party leader Pratibha Singh was also present at the discussions.

Regarding the ongoing process of forming the new Himachal Congress executive, Chaudhary outlined the plan for a four-day tour across the state to engage with stakeholders.

"Today, we discussed with the (former) heads of all leading organizations and took their feedback. Tomorrow, we will meet with the 12 district coordinators. So far, we have interacted with senior leaders, including former state presidents, to understand the challenges and aspirations of the organization," he said.

Chaudhary assured that the new executive will reflect the party's commitment to diversity and grassroots engagement. "Our focus is on ensuring that the party structure is robust and represents every section of society. By working together, we aim to create a dynamic team that will uphold the Congress's legacy in Himachal Pradesh," he stated.

The meeting marks a step in the Congress's preparations for future electoral challenges.

The four-day exercise will culminate in detailed discussions with district-level coordinators and other stakeholders, setting the stage for the formal announcement of the new state executive. (ANI)

