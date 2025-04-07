Fans have claimed to have won Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini with the special '0264' number plate after topping the fantasy charts on the Dream11 app. Rohit Sharma had earlier, in a hilarious Dream11 advertisement, had 'tearfully' announced that the winner of a weekly contest on the fantasy cricket team app would win his Lamborghini car. In pictures and videos shared on Instagram by fans named 'Chetan Borkar' and 'Jagdish', they have claimed to have won Rohit Sharma's car and a prize money of Rs 3 crore for topping Dream11 charts. Rohit Sharma To Gift His Lamborghini To A Fan? New Dream11 Ad for IPL 2025 Sees Ex-MI Captain Offer His Personal Car With ‘0264’ Number Plate (Watch Videos).

Both accounts have shared several pics and videos showing off the Lamborghini and driving it on the streets, which have gone viral. Upon looking up the Dream11 app, we found out that the winner of the KKR vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team contest was won by an individual named 'Yuvraj Wagh' and although there's a picture of him posing with the Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain, it can't be confirmed if he has won Rohit Sharma's 'Lamborghini'. The fan named Jagdish though has claimed in several posts on his Instagram account that he has won Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini and also a prize money of Rs 3 crore. Amidst the claims made by fans, it can't be confirmed who is the actual winner of Rohit Sharma's 'Lamborghini' and there has not been any Dream11 announcement on it as well. Jharkhand Tailor Hits Jackpot Of INR 3 Crore on Dream11 for GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Rohit Sharma Announces Dream11 Winner Will Get His Lamborghini

Ha bhai Ha, aapne sahi suna hai, Dream11 ke Dream sale pe sach mein Rohit ki car jeet sakte ho! 😁#IssHafteNayaKya #Dream11 | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/M9TMGM3IJw — Dream11 (@Dream11) March 16, 2025

Fan Claims to Have Won Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAGDISH (@muler46tuuuu)

Fan Poses With Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chetan Borkar (@chetan_borkar_1320)

Fans Who Claimed to Have Won Rohit Sharma's Car, Poses With Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chetan Borkar (@chetan_borkar_1320)

Dream11 App Shows Yuvraj Wagh as Winner of KKR vs RCB Contest

(Photo credit: Dream11 app)

Rohit Sharma is one of the most loved cricketers in the country and to have won a car once owned by him is certainly a big thing for any fan. The 'Hitman' earlier this year had become just the second Indian captain to win two ICC trophies when he led the Men in the Blue to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians' star has had a forgettable start to his IPL 2025 campaign, scoring just 21 runs in three appearances.

