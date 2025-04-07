Frisco Police have launched an investigation after multiple fake social media accounts spread misinformation about the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. The teen was allegedly stabbed in the chest by Karmelo Anthony, also 17, during a Texas track meet. Authorities say several anonymous accounts falsely claimed to represent the Frisco Police Department and Collin County officials, attempting to justify the stabbing and defend Anthony. One impersonated the police chief, sharing a fake statement attacking "Far-Right bloggers" and spreading false claims that Metcalf had punched Anthony and damaged his phone. Frisco Police Chief David A. Shilson confirmed that the individual behind the impersonation will face a third-degree felony charge. US: Teen Austin Metcalf Fatally Stabbed at Texas Track Meet Over Seating Dispute; Suspect Charged with Murder.

Fake Accounts Falsely Claiming to Represent Frisco Police Spread Misinformation

Frisco Police are launching an investigation after social media users started spreading fake details about the m*rder of Austin Metcalf. Multiple anonymous accounts were launched on social media in an effort to justify the m*rder of Metcalf & defend Karmelo Anthony. According… pic.twitter.com/yS4mP3SK8X — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 6, 2025

