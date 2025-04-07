In a shocking incident from Kharar, Punjab, two bike-borne miscreants overtook a woman riding a scooty, forcibly stopped her, and snatched the gold chain from her neck. The sudden attack caused the woman to lose control of the scooty, leading to both the woman and her pillion rider falling to the ground. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, showing the robbers speeding away moments after the snatching. Police have begun an investigation and are scanning the footage to identify the accused. The incident has raised concerns over growing street crimes in the area. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Masked Miscreant Follows Woman Into House After Asking for Water, Flees With Gold Chain in Kukatpally; CCTV Video Surfaces.

2 Bike-Borne Men Stop Scooty in Kharar, Snatch Chain and Flee

