Ahmedabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said a UPSC training centre set up by the Gujarat University and Jain International Organisation (JIO) will help train administrators who know about the "Upanishad" (religious texts), needed to make people "sanskari", as well as about "upagraha" (satellites).

He was speaking at an e-function on Saturday to inaugurate the 'Pragya Peetham-GU and JIO Shodhan UPSC Training Centre', which will have 200 candidates in the first batch.

"To create good administrators, this UPSC training centre will provide great opportunities to the youth. Like what Bhupendrasinh (Chudasama, state education minister) said, blessing of the saints is not just for personal career (enhancement) but to also offer administration with kindness, compassion, sympathy, culture, and tradition for betterment of people," he said.

"Like it is said, from the Upanishad to Upagraha (satellite).... we have to launch satellites and also teach the Upanishad to make people sanskari (virtuous)," Rupani said, adding the centre will help create administrators for "new India", giving opportunity to youth irrespective of caste, creed, religion.

"This centre will help realise PM Modi's vision of new India, 'atmanirbhar' India, and help establish Ram Rajya. When such a country will require administrators, people of Gujarat will join the UPSC cadre and become IAS, IPS, IRS (officers)," he said.

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said when officers, who are required to implement government policies, "get proper training in a religious environment", they are better able to understand the plight faced by people while implementing them.

"When a religious organisation comes together with a university to train administrators, we will get sanskari officers," he said.

The centre will train UPSC aspirants from across the state, and also has hostel facilities.

