Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 27 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday addressed citizen grievances during the State SWAGAT online public grievance redressal programme, ensuring prompt resolutions.

According to a release, of the 73 complaints submitted from various departments, senior officers addressed and took steps on 60 cases. For the 13 grievances brought directly to the Chief Minister, resolutions were facilitated through video conferencing with senior secretaries, department heads, and district and taluka administrative officers.

Also Read | Dr Manmohan Singh Dies at 92: President Droupadi Murmu Mourns Former PM's Demise, Says 'He Will Always Be Remembered for His Service to the Nation'.

"Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel listened to the representations of the citizens in person at the State Swagat Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme in Gandhinagar today. The Chief Minister discussed and consulted with the officials of the concerned departments as well as the officials of the district-taluka administration through video conference. The Chief Minister suggested adopting a proactive approach to address the problems or representations of the people immediately. In addition, he directed to review the Rajkot-Ahmedabad six-lane project and complete the work immediately," Gujarat CMO said in a post on X.

As part of the SWAGAT online public grievance redressal programme held on the fourth Thursday of every month, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed representations received on December 26. These included grievances concerning the Revenue, Panchayat, Police, Urban Development, Education, and Cooperation departments. The Chief Minister advised a proactive approach to swiftly address and resolve citizen concerns, the release mentioned.

Also Read | Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Kapil Sharma Shares Throwback Picture From His Meeting With Former Prime Minister of India.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also reviewed the status of the Rajkot-Ahmedabad Six Lane Project, instructing the Revenue, Roads, and Home Departments to accelerate the completion of the remaining work. The session was attended by Additional Chief Secretaries to the Chief Minister Pankaj Joshi and MK Das, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Avantika Singh, Officer on Special Duty DK Parekh, and senior secretaries from the concerned departments, the release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)