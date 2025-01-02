Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 2 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the ACMA Tech Expo at Science City, Ahmedabad, on Thursday, an official release said.

The Chief Minister visited over 104 stalls featuring innovations by leading tech exhibitors from across the country, encouraging their efforts and contributions to the technology sector.

The event was organized by the Ahmedabad Computer Merchants Association, the ACMA Tech Expo is being held at Vigyan Bhavan, Science City, Ahmedabad, from January 2 to 4, 2025.

As per the release, the Expo aims to bring together over 104 prominent tech exhibitors to promote innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing within the technology ecosystem.

The major highlights of the event include an exhibition and trade fair, ACMA next generation technology summit, Speed Vending Sessions for B2B interactions, ACMA Startup Summit, CIO Conclave, Cyber Gaming Championship, Cyber Crime Awareness Drive, ACMA Networking Dinner, and an E-Waste Collection Drive.

The activities are designed to foster business networking, raise awareness, and encourage sustainable practices in the tech industry, the release said.

The event was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Principal Secretary of the Science and Technology Department Mona Khandhar, ACMA President Gaurang Sheth, GTU Vice Chancellor Dr Rajul Gajjar, Director of Gujarat Council Science City Sudhir Patel, ACMA Secretary Purav Shah, along with other dignitaries and tech exhibitors from various states, the release added.

Earlier on January 1, in a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the announcement was made to divide Banaskantha district into two districts, marking the first day of 2025 with the creation of a new district for North Gujarat.

The formation of the Vav-Tharad district from the existing Banaskantha district addresses the long-standing demand of the region's residents and officials, receiving widespread positive support. Banaskantha, currently the second largest district in terms of area and the one with the highest number of talukas in the state (14), will be split to ease the burden on its population, area, and administrative units, ensuring more accessible government services for its residents. (ANI)

