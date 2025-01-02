Bhubaneswar, January 2: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Odisha, where a 45-year-old woman died after she was hit with an arrow shot by he husband. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday night, January 1, when the couple had a domestic dispute at Handibhanga village in Keonjhar district. The accused husband has been identified as Dasara Munda (50), while the victim was identified as Chani Munda.

According to a report in The Times of India, Dasara Munda suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. After a dispute broke out between them, Munda shot his wife, Chani Munda, with an arrow. Police officials said that the arrow pierced Chani's chest and caused severe bleeding. She was immediately rushed to Jhumpura Community Health Centre, where she died during treatment. Odisha Shocker: 3 Persons Tied to Tree, Thrashed for Allegedly Attempting Religious Conversion of Tribals.

After the incident came to light, the police detained the accused husband for further investigation. They also seized the deceased woman's body and sent it to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital for post-mortem examination. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that the couple fought frequently over the alleged extramarital affair suspicion. Odisha Shocker: Husband and Brother-in-Law Arrested for Murdering Pregnant Wife in Sundargarh District.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused as further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

