Mumbai, January 2: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will close the registration process for REET 2024 on January 15. Aspirants interested in applying for the Rajasthan Eligibility Cum Entrance Test can access the direct registration link on the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The admit card for REET 2024 will be released on the official website starting February 19. The exam is scheduled for February 27 and will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates are required to arrive at the exam centre two hours before the scheduled start. Entry will be permitted only one hour before the exam begins. Additionally, 10 minutes will be provided at the beginning for reading the instructions in the question booklet. REET 2024 Registration Begins at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps To Register Online.

How To Register for Reet 2025

Go to the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Find and click on the REET 2024 registration link on the homepage.

Register online on the new page that appears

Once registered, log in to your account.

Complete the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the final confirmation page. IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Declared at ibps.in, Know Steps to Check Scorecard and Other Details Here.

The application fee for candidates who wish to appear for Level 1 or Level 2 is Rs 550/-. However, candidates opting to appear for both Level 1 and Level 2 will need to pay a combined application fee of Rs 750/-.

