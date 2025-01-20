Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the statue of Jainacharya Shri Himachalsuriji near the Sardar Patel Memorial Building in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad, on Monday, according to the official statement.

The event also saw the inauguration of a plaque naming the circle Jainacharya Shri Himachalsuriji Circle and the naming of two roads in the area in his honour.

The official statement mentioned that CM Patel unveiled the statue of Jainacharya Shri Himachalsuriji near the Sardar Patel Memorial Building in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a plaque naming the circle as Jainacharya Shri Himachalsuriji Circle in the presence of the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Harsh Sanghavi.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has named two roads in the Shahibaug Ward of the Central Zone to honour Jainacharya Shri Himachalsuriji's contributions, an official statement said.

An official statement highlights that the road from Madhuram Tower to Hathi Circle has been named Panyas Ratnakarvijay Marg.

The road from Circuit House and Post Office Quarters to Silver Park Society has been named Jainacharya Shri Himachalsuri Marg. Plaques marking these new road names were unveiled during the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Muni Shri Vijay Ravishekharsurishwarji expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel for honouring Jainacharya Shri Himachalsuriji.

CM Patel highlighted the Acharya's welfare contributions, including the establishment of gaushalas, hospitals, Jain hostels, and schools in Mewar and Marwar.

He further noted that naming the circle and roads near the Sardar Patel Memorial after the revered Acharya reflects the state government's respect for his legacy.

The event was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Smt. Pratibha Jain, MLA Smt. Darshana Vaghela, Shri Hasmukh Patel, and Shri Dinesh Kushwaha, along with Jain devotees and followers.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, CM Patel approved the allocation of Rs 220 crore as the state government's 50 per cent share for the four-laning and renovation work of the Kalupur and Sarangpur railway overbridges, as part of the Rs 440 crore Kalupur Railway Station Redevelopment Project. Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' vision, the focus is on enhancing citizens' ease of living through railway station development and infrastructure improvement. (ANI)

