Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 Knockouts Qualification Scenario: How Can Los Blancos Qualify for UEFA Champions League Round of 16?

Real Madrid have had a topsy turvy season so far in 2024-25. After starting really slow with numerous stutters, they have finally climbed back to the top of the La Liga 2024-25 table after 20 matches. They are finding some of their form back although they have recently lost the El Clasico final in the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 final against Barcelona and conceded 5 goals as well. They have a task cut out in the UEFA Champions League as they didn't have a great start in the competition this time. The defending champions, who won their 15th European title last time, lost to Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool in the UCL 2024-25 group stages.

Real Madrid are currently at the 20th position in the UCL 2024-25 table. After playing six matches, they have three wins against Stuttgart, Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta and they have three losses as mentioned against Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool. With only two matches remaining in the league stages, there are several doubts on the qualification scenario of Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of UCL 2024-25. Fans eager to know the scenario in which Real Madrid will qualify to the Round of 16 of UCL 2024-25, will get the entire information here.

Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 Knockouts Qualification Scenario

This time UCL is following a new swiss format and hence, to have a chances for direct qualification, teams will have to stay inside top eight ranks after their eight matches in the UCL. The ones that can't make it to the top eight will have another chance as they 8-24th ranked teams will get the opportunity to play a playoff match and the eight winners of those eight matches will complete the top 16 team in the next round. So Real Madrid will have a chance if they can place themselves between 8-24.

For Real Madrid, entering the top 8 and securing a direct qualification is difficult. If they win both their next two games, they can get to the 15-point mark. There are 6 teams who are on 13 points and 4 teams with 12 points. A win for most of them will take them out of Real Madrid's reach. For the Los Blancos. the realistic chance of qualification is through the playoffs. UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Makes January Debut With High-Stakes Clash of Struggling PSG and Manchester City.

Real Madrid are on the 20th rank and to stay within 24 top teams, the 13-point mark is likely to be a safe place. There are only two teams outside top 24 who can reach the 13-point mark. So, a win and a draw in the next two matches should be enough for Real Madrid to earn themselves a playoff game where they will need a win to enter the Round of 16.

