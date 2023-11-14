Fire breaks out at Kalupur Railway Station's Sweet Street in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 14 (ANI): A fire broke out near Kalupur Railway Station's Sweet Street in Ahmedabad on Monday night, officials said.

A team of fire tenders is present a the spot to douse the blaze, said officials.

Also Read | Nepal Bans TikTok Citing ‘indecent Materials’.

No casualties have been reported, said the official, adding that the situation is under control.

"Fire engines are present at the spot. The fire has almost been brought under control," says Swastik Jadeja, Fire Officer, Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Diwali 2023: Gorakhnath Temple Lit Up With 11,000 Earthen Lamps in Memory of Fallen Bravehearts.

The incident has caused traffic jams in nearby areas. Police personnel were called in to control traffic and crowds.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)