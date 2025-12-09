Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 9 (ANI): Gujarat's tourism sector is setting a new international standard, anchored by the development of Shivrajpur Beach, the state's first coveted (Global Blue Flag Beach).

This flagship initiative, which perfectly demonstrates a focus on world-class sustainable infrastructure backed by a massive Rs130 crore investment commitment from TCGL (Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited), said the press release. This project's success is poised to be a central theme at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot.

In firm support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Dekho Apna Desh' vision, the stunning transformation of Shivrajpur Beach into a Global Blue Flag destination underscores Gujarat's dedication to providing world-class, sustainable tourism infrastructure. This flagship success story guarantees that every Indian citizen can access an international-standard travel experience without leaving the country, powerfully validating the state's commitment to high-quality, memorable domestic tourism.

Shivrajpur Beach (Devbhumi Dwarka district) is celebrated as one of the most beautiful, clean, safe, and peaceful stretches along Gujarat's extensive 2340 km coastline. According to the release, the beach has earned the prestigious status of a (Global Blue Flag Beach), a certification reflecting its commitment to the highest international standards for environment, safety, and amenities.

According to the press release, the comprehensive development plan also includes the Housing Department, an Arrival Plaza, a Snorkelling Plaza, a Cycle Track, a Promenade, and critical infrastructure like a Sludge Treatment Plant and over 11 km of new road construction (Rs 3.930 crore of additional work by the Gujarat State's Roads and Buildings Department).

Furthermore, the Dwarka-Okha Urban Development Authority is poised to systematically plan the entire tourism area, covering Dwarka, Bet Dwarka, and Shivrajpur. The Shivrajpur beach will also host beach festivals and events.

The Kutch-Saurashtra tourism circuit is set to be a central focus at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot on 10th, 11th and 12th January 2026. The world-class development of Shivrajpur Beach includes world-class hospitality infrastructure, serves as the premier model for this growth and a golden opportunity for investors. Industry leaders and strategic investors are strongly encouraged to utilise this platform to secure partnerships in diverse, high-return sectors. These opportunities range from premium coastal resorts and water sports in Dwarka to eco-tourism and heritage hospitality across the cultural landscapes of Kutch and Saurashtra.

The conference will specifically aim to connect capital with readily available opportunities for hotels, resorts, and adventure tourism operations throughout the region, including spiritual circuits, eco-tourism at Gir, and cultural experiential travel in the Rann. (ANI)

