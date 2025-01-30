Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Gujarat Biodiversity Board has officially declared the 'Inland Mangrove Guneri' site in Guneri village, Lakhpat taluka, Kutch district, as Gujarat's first-ever 'Biodiversity Heritage Site', according to the state government.

The announcement, made under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera, The goal is to preserve this unique mangrove ecosystem, which thrives in a rare non-tidal environment, enhancing the region's ecological importance.

Also Read | Tata Motors Share Price Today: Stocks of Tata Motors Tumble Over 7% After Q3 Earnings, Ends at 697 per Share.

Kutch, known for its vibrant tourism and natural heritage, has achieved another milestone. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the dedicated efforts of Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera, along with Minister of State Mukesh Patel, the Gujarat Biodiversity Board has officially designated a 32.78-hectare area in Guneri village, Lakhpat taluka, as the state's first 'Biodiversity Heritage Site', read a statement by the Gujarat government.

This recognition not only bolsters Kutch's ecological identity but also contributes to biodiversity conservation.

Also Read | iPhones Gain 7% Smartphone Market Share in 2024 in India, Registers 23% Growth in YoY.

In a significant step towards the conservation and promotion of biodiversity, the Gujarat Biodiversity Board, under the Forest and Environment Department, has designated the 'Inland Mangrove Guneri' site in, Lakhpat taluka of Kutch district, as Gujarat's first 'Biodiversity Heritage Site', read the statement.

Mangroves are typically found along coastlines where tidal waters flow in and out every 24 hours, creating a constantly swampy, muddy environment. However, the mangroves at Guneri, located 45 km from the Arabian Sea and 4 km from Kori Creek, present a rare ecological phenomenon. Unlike conventional mangrove ecosystems, this site does not receive tidal water inflow and lacks muddy or swampy conditions.

Instead, the mangroves here flourish across a flat terrain spanning 32.78 hectares, resembling a dense forest--making it a unique and significant natural habitat.

The statement said, "It is crucial for people to understand the unique significance of mangroves, which spread like a forest across flat land. To ensure their conservation and enhancement, the Gujarat Government, acting on the recommendation of the Gujarat Biodiversity Board, has officially declared the "Inland Mangrove Guneri" site in Lakhpat taluka, Kutch district, as Gujarat's first "Biodiversity Heritage Site" (BHS).

Through the Gujarat Biodiversity Board's management plan, the site's flora and fauna will be protected and nurtured.

The Gujarat government remains committed to preserving biodiversity while upholding the rights and special privileges of local communities.

As part of this initiative capacity-building training programs will be conducted for residents, forest department personnel, and indigenous forest communities to enhance their role in biodiversity conservation and promotion as stated in the official notification issued by the Forest and Environment Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)