Jhajjar, April 5: Four people died after they inhaled poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank in Jakhoda village in Jhajjar, Deputy Commissioner Captain Shakti Singh informed. The four persons were fitting pipes in the tank while they choked to death after inhaling poisonous gases, he said. Mumbai: 3 Labourers Killed While Cleaning Septic Tank at Ekta Nagar in Kandivali.

"It has been reported that four people died while cleaning a septic tank in Jakhoda village. A person along with a mechanic and two other labourers was cleaning the septic tank of his house. The accident is being investigated," Deputy Commissioner told ANI. Gurugram Shocker: 2 People Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Septic Tank.

The deceased were identified as Deepak, a resident of Jasaur Kheri near Bahadurgarh; Mahender and Deshraj, both natives of Madhya Pradesh; and Satish, from Amethi in UP. While Mahender was a mason, Deshraj and Satish worked as migrant labourers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)