Panchkula (Haryana) [India], January 10 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the three new criminal laws will be implemented in the state by February 28.

Speaking at a press conference, Saini said, "Discussions have been held over that. We are going ahead swiftly. The three criminal laws will soon be implemented in Haryana. We will be able to complete the process by 28th February."

The laws are Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023 whose implementation began from July 1, 2024 to make country's legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to contemporary societal needs.

With this Haryana will become the first among the state and second after the union territory of Chandigarh to implement the new criminal laws in entirety.

Earlier, Amit Shah congratulated Chandigarh for implementing the laws in its entirety. Addressing a program to dedicate the three new criminal laws to the nation, Shah termed it a "golden day for the Indian criminal justice system."

"Today is a golden day for the Indian criminal justice system - as today - Chandigarh has become the first unit to fully implement all the three new criminal laws. police, jail, judiciary, prosecution, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), all of these are working to completely implement the new laws," Shah said.

He said the previous criminal laws, namely the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Evidence Act as laws were only meant for the protection of the British.

"Earlier laws were 160 years old - they were made in the British parliament, they were more for the protection of British rule and not for the people. The laws that PM Modi has brought are made by Indians," he said.

Shah has also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure the implementation of the new criminal laws in all the seven police commissionerates of the state.

The seven police commissionerate in UP are- Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and Varanasi. (ANI)

