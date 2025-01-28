New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): BJP leader Tarun Chugh responded to allegations made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal regarding the Haryana government's role in the Yamuna river water issue on Tuesday.

Chugh accused Kejriwal of making baseless and false allegations, noting that even the Delhi Jal Board CEO had denied the claims.

He criticized Kejriwal for stooping to low levels in politics and suggested that the people of Delhi are ready to rid themselves of his leadership, which he claimed is the reason behind such false statements.

"Arvind Kejriwal has a habit of making false allegations and running away and now Kejriwal has crossed all limits, such serious allegations that too without any basis...Delhi Jal Board CEO herself has denied these allegations. People are seeing how low Kejriwal has stooped in politics...Now the people of Delhi have decided to get rid of Arvind Kejriwal, that is why Arvind Kejriwal is making false statements...," he said.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections next week, Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana government had "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi, claiming that it could have led to mass casualties.

"BJP's Haryana government has poisoned the water in Yamuna," Kejriwal said in a press conference while claiming that the alertness of Delhi Jal board prevented the mixing of alleged poisoned water with drinking water.

"If this water would have entered Delhi only to be mixed with the drinking water, many people would have died in Delhi. It would have caused mass genocide," the former Delhi chief minister alleged.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board refuted Arvind Kejriwal's claims, calling the "poisoned water" remark "factually incorrect".

Delhi Jal Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shilpa Shinde on Monday wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary, stating that the statements made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal were "factually incorrect."

"These statements are factually incorrect, without any basis and misleading," the letter read.

In the letter, Shinde underlined that such "false" statements lead to fear-mongering among city residents and negatively impact relations with the upper riparian state of Haryana. She urged the Chief Secretary to bring the matter to the attention of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena under the Transaction of Business Rules.

"The matter is being brought to your attention, given the fact that such false statements lead to fear-mongering amongst city residents and also adversely impact relations with the upper riparian state of Haryana. Given that this matter is likely to affect inter-state relations, these facts may be brought to the attention of Lieutenant Governor in terms of the Transaction of Business Rules," the letter read.

The Delhi Assembly elections are just around the corner, scheduled to take place on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. 699 candidates are vying for the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, sparking a heated war of words among leaders. (ANI)

