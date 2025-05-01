Sonprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], May 1 (ANI): The helicopter service for the 2025 Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra commenced from Sonprayag in Uttarakhand, offering a convenient travel option for pilgrims, officials said on Thursday.

Pawan Rana, a helicopter operator, said, "Online tickets are available on IRCTC, while offline tickets can be obtained through the District Magistrate or Sector Magistrate. We operate around 20 to 30 shuttles daily, serving over 150 pilgrims."

He added that flight operations are subject to weather conditions. "If the weather is clear, we can run 25 to 30 flights a day. In case of bad weather, tickets are cancelled, and passenger safety is prioritised. Security arrangements are in place, and every passenger is properly briefed before flying."

Rana also mentioned that around 150 online bookings are made daily, and advance booking is open for a month.

The idol of Baba Kedarnath will reach Kedarnath Dham on May 1, and the temple doors will open to devotees on May 2 at 7.00 am.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Yamunotri on Wednesday, April 30, where Yamunotri Dham opened to pilgrims on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Speaking to reporters, Dhami said, "We are monitoring the situation from every angle to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra pilgrims do not face any problems... The journey to Yamunotri Dham is slightly more challenging than that to the other Dhams. For this, we are working on making a master plan."

He added that pilgrimage to the Char Dham has increased significantly since 2014, following extensive development work undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 began on Wednesday. Over 22 lakh devotees have registered at the Rishikesh Transit Camp and are heading toward the holy shrines. (ANI)

